Stephon Gilmore explains why he got so chippy with DK Metcalf
Stephon Gilmore and DK Metcalf had an extremely physical matchup during the Seahawks’ 35-30 win over the Patriots in Week 2. Metcalf’s performance affirmed what was already becoming clear: He’s emerging as one of the toughest marks in the NFL, especially with Russell Wilson at quarterback. Metcalf had four catches for 92 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown. There was plenty of hand fighting after the whistle, including some on the sideline in the third quarter after Chris Carson rushed for 13 yards. When Gilmore and Metcalf went to the ground after the whistle, they started a scrum that involved most of the Seahawks’ bench.