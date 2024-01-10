Stephon Gilmore expects to play with a harness

Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore has no doubt that he will play Sunday, although his shoulder injury might require a harness.

"A lot of guys have a lot of things throughout the season they have to play through,” Gilmore said Wednesday, via Joseph Hoyt of lonestarlive.com. “It’s just another thing for myself. I’ve played through a lot this year. It comes with the territory and you have to make it work.”

Gilmore dislocated his shoulder in the Week 18 game against the Commanders and didn't return. He spent Wednesday's practice with the rehab group.

"He’s making really good progress," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. "The goal is to give Gilly what he needs here Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and then line him up Saturday and cut him loose, but we need to see how the week goes."

Gilmore said he has worn a harness before and doesn't anticipate it limiting him.

“It’s just about going out there and being confident,” Gilmore said, “and letting the chips fall where they are.”

Nahshon Wright replaced Gilmore at corner and played 19 defensive snaps in the win over the Commanders.