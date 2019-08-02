Stephon Gilmore excited to see fellow No. 24 Ty Law inducted to the Hall of Fame: 'It's his day'

FOXBORO -- When Stephon Gilmore hung out with Ty Law in Israel as guests of Robert Kraft's this offseason, he made sure to do what 20-somethings do when they're with one of their idols: Get it on the 'gram.

A lockdown corner, of course, is what Gilmore has been for the Patriots for about a season-and-a-half now. He was a first-team All-Pro last year and he landed as the highest-rated corner on the NFL's Top 100 list this summer.

Gilmore said on Friday that he valued getting to spend some time overseas with Law, a man who dominated their shared position about two decades earlier and will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

"We talked a little bit," Gilmore said. "Just about life. Not just football. Life. Technique. He was a different player. We kind of played the same technique at times but [we're] different body types. But he got the job done so that's all that matters."

Here's more from Gilmore on Law a day ahead of Law's enshrinement and two days ahead of a planned visit to Canton, Ohio, for the Patriots. They'll stop over to see the Hall of Fame before heading to Detroit for joint practices next week.

Gilmore on growing up watching Law: "I watched him. My dad used to talk about him a lot. I watched him. I was young, but I still watched him. He was a great player for this organization. One of those players that were consistent each and every year and gave it his all.

Patriots to visit Hall of Fame in Canton en route to Detroit

"I was a quarterback but I knew I wanted to play corner so I always looked at corners and looked at guys that I liked and studied those guys. If you don't watch the good ones do it, you're not going to be a good one. I'm big on history so I believe that."

On what he can take from Law's game and apply to his own: "Just trying to work on my technique every day in practice. Just trying to carry that over to the game. Short-term memory. That's pretty much it. Try to be consistent. Try to earn your teammates' respect each and every practice, each and every play.

On the No. 24, which was also Law's number, and what it means to him: "Great number. Great tradition. Lotta great players have worn it. I just try to come out and represent my name and the team as much as I can. He was a great player that wore the number. It was one of my favorite numbers growing up. I wanted 24 for a long time so I'm happy to wear it."

On if he'd like Patriots fans to remember it as Gilmore's number someday: "Ehh. You know, I try to represent the number and the Patriots as well as I can. Whatever people think, they think. I'm just happy to be out here practicing every day, having fun, doing something I love each and every day. I love this game. It's fun to me."

On what he's feeling ahead of Law's induction: "I'm excited. It's a great honor for him. He was a great player for this org. I respect him a lot. It's his day he earned it. I'm happy for him."

On whether or not he's thought of joining Law in Canton: "I don't think about it. I just try to have fun. I know he didn't think about it. He just tried to have fun, tried to make plays. Can't think about it. I just try to think about now and helping to get this team in position to play each and every day."

Stephon Gilmore excited to see fellow No. 24 Ty Law inducted to the Hall of Fame: 'It's his day' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston