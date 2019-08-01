Stephon Gilmore is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. In fact, if you ask NFL players, he is the best corner in the league.

Gilmore was always a strong player during his days with the Buffalo Bills. But over the course of the last two years with the New England Patriots, he has gotten even better and notched his first All-Pro selection in 2018. And Gilmore partially credits working with Tom Brady as part of his ascension.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It's helped me out a lot, just seeing his work ethic coming out here each and every day, making everybody better," Gilmore said to reporters after Wednesday's practice. "I mean, he throws a great ball, so if you're in the position to make a play on his ball, you can pretty much make a play on anybody's ball. You know, we're just trying to compete and get better each and every day just like everybody else."

And Gilmore does spend time in practice working with Brady and the other quarterbacks. Gilmore talked about a drill that the defensive backs and quarterbacks work on together and described what he tries to get out of the drill.

"Just try to track the ball," Gilmore said. "Those guys throw pretty balls, so just trying to track the ball in the air as much as I can so I can come down with the ball."

Perhaps Gilmore's work with the Patriots quarterbacks explains why he was so good at breaking up passes last year. Gilmore was second in the league with 22 passes defensed trailing only Chicago Bears stud Kyle Fuller (28).

As long as Brady and Gilmore keep working together, they should only continue to push each other to get better. And that's an exciting thought for Patriots fans considering that they're both already elite.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Stephon Gilmore credits Tom Brady for 'making everyone better' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston