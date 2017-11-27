Stephon Gilmore has corrected his course with Patriots

The early weeks of the season were rough for Stephon Gilmore. But now the Patriots' big free-agent signee is playing some of the best football of his career.

FOXBORO -- Devin McCourty could barely wait for the question to finish before he started answering.

He knew what he wanted to say because he had lived it himself. At the root of the discussion was cornerback Stephon Gilmore and his improved play. The query was whether Gilmore's early season struggles and adversity had actually proven to be a positive in the long run -- allowing the player to reveal his true character to a new locker room.

"I kind of look at everything similar to when I played corner here," recalled McCourty in an almost empty Patriots locker room. "When you play corner, you already feel like you're on an island by yourself and then when it doesn't go well, you're like, ‘[shoot], I am by myself out here.' It gives you a very resilient attitude. I'm just going make my plays."

MORE ON GILMORE

Gilmore has made his share over the last few weeks, looking very much like a player worth the resources the team invested in him. Sunday, he drew Miami's DeVante Parker and made him disappear faster than the turkey and stuffing on Thanksgiving Day. Parker caught just one ball for five yards. The big receiver was also Matt Moore's red-zone target just prior to halftime; Gilmore intercepted the underthrown pass like he knew it was coming. That's because he did.

"They ran that route on us earlier in the first quarter and I knew they were going to come back to it," said Gilmore. "Every time DeVante Parker is in the slot, he runs the seam empty so I just beat him to the spot."

"It was a huge play. No question, a big momentum play," said Bill Belichick.

McCourty had a front-row seat for the interception and watched Gilmore nearly snag a second before being "a team player" and letting Duron Harmon live up to his "closer" reputation and get the pick himself. The veteran safety smiled in approval at the memory and what he's seen from the 27-year old corner since his tumultuous start to the season.