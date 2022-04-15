Stephon Gilmore contract: Colts CB can make up to $23 million

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to sign five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year deal and now we have a bit of information on what those contract details look like.

According to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Gilmore’s two-year deal is worth $23 million with $14 million guaranteed. The full breakdown of the contract is not available yet.

The two years, $23 million with $14 million guaranteed is right around what the deal is, source says. Will have to wait to get a look at the contract to see how it breaks down — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 15, 2022

The Colts needed to make a play at the cornerback position and Gilmore is the kind of player that can elevate the room entirely. It will be interesting to see how the deal breaks down even with the Colts having the second-most salary cap space in the league before making this deal.

Gilmore steps right into the No. 1 cornerback spot on the boundary while Kenny Moore II will work in the slot. There will likely be a competition between Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers at the other boundary spot with the former likely getting the first crack at the job.

This is a big move for the Colts and one that gives them an even better shot at competing for the division with the Tennessee Titans.

