Stephon Gilmore comments on poll about NFL's best cornerback

Some members of the New England Patriots defense had a busy day on Twitter. Shortly after linebacker Kyle Van Noy called out a Fox Sports Twitter poll for excluding the Patriots' secondary from the best secondaries in the league, Stephon Gilmore made some noise on a Twitter poll of his own.

Gilmore retweeted a poll from the Good Morning Football Twitter account. The poll was about the league's best corner (Gilmore was included) and Gilmore coyly offered his thoughts about the debate.

🤫 No comment https://t.co/dVpKaWE8fB — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) May 17, 2019

While Gilmore may have "no comment," it's clear what he thinks the answer is. And he definitely has a case.

Gilmore is coming off a great season in which he posted two picks, 20 pass defenses, 45 tackles, and his first career sack. He also had a solid postseason and logged two interceptions. He helped to shut down one side of the field and the 28-year-old is certainly in the prime of his career.

Regardless of the results of this poll, Gilmore is certainly one of the league's best cornerbacks (if not, the best).

