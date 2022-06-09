Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been a member of the Colts for about a month and a half, which has been enough time for him to develop some opinions about the team and his new teammates.

Gilmore has not played for Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in the past, but he’s been around the NFL for the last decade and he’s gotten the system down since signing in Indianapolis. Gilmore said this week that he believes that Bradley’s defense is going to put him position to thrive this year.

“I know the scheme,” Gilmore said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been in the league for a while and a I’ve seen how those guys have played. I think it fits my style of play a lot. It’s only going to help me make plays, I just gotta keep putting the work in day in and day out, working on my technique, trusting my teammates and go from there.”

When it comes to those teammates, Gilmore said that he likes that “everyone’s taking it serious” in Indy during the offseason program and he thinks “the sky’s the limit” for a group that approaches work that way. After falling short of the playoffs last year, the Colts are hoping acquiring players like Gilmore and Matt Ryan help them rise even higher.

Stephon Gilmore: Colts scheme fits my style, will help me make plays originally appeared on Pro Football Talk