Stephon Gilmore clears up misconceptions on his health, talks of selling his house

Stephon Gilmore’s name has been tossed around many times over the past few weeks and most of it hasn’t been related to his elite play on the field.

Gilmore tweaked his knee three weeks ago, but it happened simultaneously with the rumors he was selling his house and potentially going to get traded. He missed the past three games for the New England Patriots and speculation spread that it was due to the animosity between him and the team.

The 30-year-old cleared up the rumors and speculation on Friday while speaking with reporters. He began by saying he felt good and will be on the field barring any physical issues that would hold him back. Gilmore also clarified the rumors of selling his house.

Stephon Gilmore clears up two things: 🏈 He says he would never not be on the field with teammates, unless something physically was holding him back. 🏈 He said he was selling his home so he could move to the city, which is his preference. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 20, 2020

Stephon Gilmore says he feels good and is preparing as if he will play Sunday — but stops short of guaranteeing he will be on the field. “It was tough not playing,” he adds. pic.twitter.com/jrQy5koEXj — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 20, 2020

Gilmore’s age and cap hit of more than $17 million in 2021 has led to the idea the Patriots will move on. He’s the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and he earned back-to-back First-Team All-Pro honors and Pro Bowl selections. But, it’s hard to believe Bill Belichick will pay Gilmore long term at his age to continue his time in New England.

The Patriots are 4-5 with playoff possibilities, so the smartest thing to do is stay in the present and worry about the rest in the offseason. Gilmore says he’s happy with the Patriots and his presence will be much-needed going forward.