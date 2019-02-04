Stephon Gilmore "can't believe" Jared Goff threw pass Patriots CB intercepted originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore pretty much sealed his team's Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams with an interception of L.A. quarterback Jared Goff late in the fourth quarter.

Stephon Gilmore was worth every penny



— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2019

Gilmore, speaking to reporters after the Patriots' 13-3 victory, admitted he was surprised Goff even threw the pass.

More Stephon Gilmore on his INT: "I saw it the whole time. I never took my eyes off it. I looked it in. I can't believe he threw it." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 4, 2019

The interception happened with 4:17 left in the game, and the Patriots drove down the field on the ensuing drive and kicked a field goal to seal the win.

The play was a fitting end to Gilmore's 2018 season. He was named to the NFL's All-Pro team, the Pro Bowl and played better than any other cornerback in the league.

Goff made several mistakes throughout the game, but you have to give Gilmore and the Patriots defense credit. They held the league's second-highest scoring offense without a touchdown in the most important game of the year.

