Stephon Gilmore being recruited by ‘a lot of players’ in free agency

Given what they parted with to acquire him this past season, the Carolina Panthers seemingly didn’t have that tough of a go at getting Stephon Gilmore. But they certainly will have a really difficult time trying to keep him.

Josina Anderson of USA TODAY Sports spoke with the 31-year-old cornerback earlier this week, gauging how the market for his impending free agency has begun to shape up. And according to Anderson’s conversation, Gilmore has no shortage of interest from around the league.

Just got off the phone with Stephon Gilmore re Free Agency: "I'm excited to weigh all options. I just want to be in a place where I can continue to win & also get a good deal. A lot of players in the league have been trying to recruit me & that’s cool, but time will tell soon." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 9, 2022

This, of course, is hardly a surprise. For one, Gilmore proved he’s still got it—even after an obstacle-filled 10th pro season.

While still with New England in 2020, Gilmore tore one of his quads in the Patriots’ Week 15 tilt against the Miami Dolphins. Although it’d take the then reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year until Week 8 of 2021 to return to the field, he still locked it down at a high level—earning a 77.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus en route to his fifth Pro Bowl appearance.

Gilmore is also one of the most highly respected veterans in the game—another asset that’ll add to his value in the open market. So, unfortunately, it’ll take more than just a sixth-round pick to get the “Gilly Lock” back on the block this time.

Related

PFF predicts Panthers will lose Stephon Gilmore, Haason Reddick in free agency Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore on season's final stretch: 'I'ma just enjoy it'

List