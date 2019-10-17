Stephon Gilmore asked for beef jerky while feasting on Giants receivers

Shutting down opposing wide receivers can be hard work. Which is why Stephon Gilmore felt the need to refuel Thursday night against the New York Giants.

NFL Films had an "iso cam" on Gilmore during the New England Patriots cornerback's dominant performance that included four pass breakups and an interception.

The footage is pretty fascinating (you can watch here), but the highlight is an eight-second clip in which Gilmore randomly asks a Patriots staffer for ... beef jerky.

Turns out that's the All-Pro's preferred in-game snack, and it's a good one (even if quarterback Tom Brady probably would go with a healthier option).

That interaction was the most Gilmore spoke in NFL Films' footage, as the 29-year-old let his play do the talking while blanketing every Giants receiver who came his way: He allowed just two catches on eight targets in New England's 35-14 win.

Hard to find beef with that.

