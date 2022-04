The Guardian

It never really made sense when Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady retired and then abruptly unretired from the NFL earlier this year. Could it have all been part of an elaborate plan? On 1 February, Tom Brady made an announcement that made it clear he was moving on from playing football. On 13 March, Brady promptly unretired. Photograph: Chris O’Meara/AP Remember a few months back when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retired from the NFL and then unretired? How it was all just weird and