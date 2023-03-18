Stephon Gilmore addition to Cowboys is great news for Trevon Diggs

2022 could be seen as a down year for cornerback Trevon Diggs. After a historic 2021 campaign where the Cowboys’ ballhawk collected 11 interceptions and 21 pass deflections, Diggs only tallied three interceptions and 14 pass deflections the season after.

Through little fault of his own, opportunities just weren’t there like they were before. Dallas’ revolving door at cornerback opposite him was too tempting for opposing quarterbacks to resist. This all potentially changes with the addition of Stephon Gilmore.

Diggs’ targets were down considerably, dropping from 103 in 2021 to 85 in 2022. While Diggs has been known to bite on a fake and leave his receiver open from time to time, the NFL learned targeting him also had consequences. He repeatedly proved, even with occasional breakdowns in coverage, he could make up ground and make spectacular plays on the ball.

Opponents seemingly preferred to target the consequence-free side of the field. Anthony Brown, the Cowboys 12-game starter on the opposite boundary, was targeted 87 times and never made a single interception. It’s safe to say a simple risk-reward analysis led most offensive coordinators away from Diggs.

Diggs was targeted just five times per game compared to Brown who was targeted 7.25 times per game. On a per snap basis, DaRon Bland was targeted the most of the top three with one target every 8.37 snaps. Brown was second at one target per 9.4 snaps and Diggs came in last at one target every 13.1 snaps.

Once Brown was lost for the season, the situation only got worse for Diggs. He was only targeted 4.7 times per game in the seven games after (which includes the playoffs) and wasn’t officially targeted a single time against San Francisco in the divisional round.

With all due respect to the cornerbacks who played opposite Diggs, things were just too easy on the other side. That won’t be the case anymore.

The Cowboys have acquired Stephon Gilmore from the Colts in exchange for a fifth-round compensatory pick. Opposing offenses have lost -102.3 EPA targeting Gilmore in man coverage since 2018, almost double any other player.

When the Cowboys traded one of their fifth-round compensatory picks for Gilmore, they made a massive upgrade at CB2. Even at the ripe age of 32, Gilmore presents a significant jump in man coverage ability and ball hawking.

The former All-Pro has never gone an entire season without an interception and is only one season removed from the Pro Bowl. Coming off a rebound year, Gilmore will be a force opposing quarterbacks will undoubtedly respect.

Will teams avoid Gilmore now and suddenly start targeting Diggs as a result?

Probably not. Diggs is still the same dangerous player he was the past two seasons and adding Gilmore won’t drop Diggs to No. 2 on the fear-o-meter. But it will make the target of opposing passing attacks less of a no-brainer, which theoretically should result in more opportunities for the Cowboys’ young star.

Adding Gilmore was a big move for the Dallas defense and no single player stands to benefit more than Diggs.

