Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore only played in eight games this season, but he will still be going to the Pro Bowl.

The Panthers announced that Gilmore had been added to the NFC’s roster for this week’s game in Las Vegas. The team didn’t announce which player he’ll be replacing, but Jalen Ramsey won’t be available after the Rams advanced to the Super Bowl with Sunday’s win over the 49ers and tabbing Gilmore suggests there were other players who opted not to take part in the game.

Gilmore came to the Panthers in a midseason trade with the Patriots and started three of the eight games he played. He appeared on 28 percent of Carolina’s total defensive snaps and finished the year with 16 tackles and two interceptions.

Gilmore is set for free agency this offseason, so it’s unclear if he’ll be back for a chance at making more of an impact on the Panthers defense.

Stephon Gilmore added to NFC Pro Bowl roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk