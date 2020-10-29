Stephon Gilmore added to growing Patriots injury report before Week 8 vs. Bills

Stephon Gilmore added to growing Pats injury report before Week 8 vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots injury report keeps growing, and one of the team's best players was added Thursday.

Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a knee issue and was limited in Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday afternoon's game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been the subject of trade speculation entering next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Patriots linebacker Shilique Calhoun also was added to the injury report with a knee ailment. New England can ill-afford to suffer any more hits to its linebacker depth following the news earlier this week that Brandon Copeland has been lost for the season due to injury.

Another injury setback for the Patriots comes in the form of Julian Edelman. He missed Thursday's practice and reportedly won't play versus the Bills after undergoing a knee procedure Thursday morning. Edelman's absence will weaken a wide receiver group already lacking ideal talent and depth.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis and wide receiver N'Keal Harry both missed practice for the second consecutive day. Each player is dealing with a concussion.

The Bills have 13 players listed on the injury report, including quarterback Josh Allen (knee), who was a full participant in practice. Veteran safety Micah Hyde (concussion) was among five Bills players who missed Thursday's practice.

Here are the first Week 8 injury reports for both the Patriots and Bills.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATEDT Carl Davis (concussion)WR N'Keal Harry (concussion)WR Julian Edelman (knee)

LIMITED AVAILABILITYLB Shilique Calhoun (knee)DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)DT Lawrence Guy (ankle)RB Damien Harris (ankle)OL Justin Herron (ankle)G Shaq Mason (calf)DE John Simon (shoulder)G Joe Thuney (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITYNo players listed

BUFFALO BILLS (5-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATEDT Vernon Butler (groin)G Cody Ford (knee)S Micah Hyde (concussion)DT Quinton Jefferson (knee)CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

LIMITED AVAILABILITYQB Jake Fromm (not injury related)DE Jerry Hughes (foot)CB Cam Lewis (wrist)WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle)LB Matt Milano (pectoral)G Brian Winters (knee)

FULL AVAILABILITYQB Josh Allen (left shoulder)WR Josh Brown (knee)