Stephon Gilmore accuses Antonio Brown of "super dirty" move in Patriots-Steelers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The much-anticipated matchup between New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown -- two elite players at their positions -- wasn't without a few tense moments Sunday.

The two veterans got tangled up during the third quarter of the Steelers' 17-10 win at Heinz Field, and Gilmore explained his side of the exchange after the game.

Stephon Gilmore on his little dust-up with Antonio Brown: "He did a little dirty move, grabbed my helmet, threw me down. Super dirty. But other than that, just competing on the field." — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) December 17, 2018

Gilmore and the Patriots defense mostly kept Brown in check Sunday. The All-Pro wideout had four catches for 49 yards, and 17 of them came on a touchdown reception in the second quarter that put Pittsburgh up 14-7. Brown's 49 yards were his third-fewest total in a game this season.

The Patriots' defense got dominated on the ground but was pretty good in pass coverage. New England allowed just 235 passing yards and intercepted Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger twice. The unit gave up just 17 points, too, which should be enough to win for a team with a Tom Brady-led offense.

