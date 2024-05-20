Stephens County Cattle Fitting Team wins Reserve Champion at OYE

May 19—Comanche students place at Oklahoma Youth Expo as part of the Stephens County Cattle Fitting Team.

Through the Junior Livestock Show contest, Kerry Cox, parent, said each year Cattle Fitting Teams from Stephens County can qualify for the Oklahoma Youth Expo (OYE) Cattle Fitting Contest. This year, the three-person team who qualified was Koble Lewis, Clara Cross and Katharine Cross. Lewis and Clara Cross are apart of Comanche FFA and Katharine Cross is part of 4-H.

The contest took place March 19.

After qualifying in the preliminary round, Cox said the top five teams competed in the Top Five Finals at the end of the day.

Cox said cattle fitting is a difficult skill to learn.

"Grooming the steer or heifer's hair to enhance desired characteristics," she said. "They use combs, adhesive, paint and clippers to groom the hair into place, hold it, clip long pieces off and then cover the white glue."

To fit a calf, Cox said this includes "all four legs, tail, tailhead, belly and back."

"This takes lots of practice, a good eye for detail, patience and a steady hand," she said.

Cox said not only did the team place in the top five teams, but also they went onto win the Reserve Champion at OYE.

"This team placed third overall Cattle Fitting Team at OYE in 2023," she said.

Cox said the team used a Hereford heifer in the preliminary round and a Maine Anjou in the final round.

Clara Cross, 17, said she's worked with calves for nearly all her life, but she began showing at nine years old.

While she enjoys fitting calves, Clara Cross loves to see the calves progress while working with them throughout each season.

To enter the fitting contest, Clara Cross said their team spent months practicing together.

"We also had to win Grand Champion Cattle Fitting Team at our county show," she said.

With a 30-minute time allotment, Clara Cross said they had to fully fit and clip a calf, as well as communicate with each other and keep their area neat.

"There were well over 30 teams registered this past year and we had to compete in a preliminary round to qualify for the top five finals," she said. "Fitting is strategically grooming a calf using glue and a comb to enhance desired features."

Clara Cross said she learned a lot about teamwork.

"Having a compatible team can take you further than just having the skill to do a certain task," she said.

Clara Cross said she looks forward future competitions with her team and spending time with them.

"Our next fitting contest is Maine Anjou Jr. Nationals in June in Missouri," she said.

Katharine Cross, 13, said she's worked with cattle for seven years. She said she enjoyed getting to raise and show her cattle, as well as to learn more about them.

During the contest, she was "responsible for the tail head, tail ball, belly, paint, and cleaning up," she said.

She said she learned how working together as a team and talking everything out is helpful to everyone involved.

Katharine Cross said she looks forward to learning new skills and having fun in the future.

Koble Lewis, 18, and a junior at Comanche High School, said he's worked around cattle for his entire life, but began showing in sixth grade.

"I enjoy fitting them and working with them," Lewis said. "It shows the progress you can make in a short or long period of time."

To qualify for the contest at OYE, Lewis said their team practiced for several months to make sure they were on point.

"I learned how to manage time and communication is key," Lewis said.

In the future, Lewis said he looks forward to getting the opportunity to compete again with his teammates.

Per the rules and regulations, the participants are judged on the quality of workmanship; team skills to include compatibility and organization; compatibility of the use of various types of clippers and neatness of individuals and area are considered.

Stephens County Junior Livestock Show Judge Gina Blanton said the participants are like beauticians for cattle and one of things they have to do is set the cattles' legs. She said it's like putting hairspray on them.

"The team from Comanche has done very, very well," she said. "They moved onto the state level this year."

Blanton said they did well at the state contest, as well as the national contest.

With several years judging under her belt, Blanton said she loves working with the kids.

"It's all about teaching the next generation something that we love," she said.

Blanton said it's good to watch the kids and see them work together as a group and learn from each other.

Blanton, Marlow High School alumni, is a manager with Filippo Family Farms in Rush Springs. She said she runs their show cattle operation.

Blanton said she started working with cattle at a young age and she continued through high school and college. She said still loves what she does everyday.

For students who get the opportunity to participate in this type of event, Blanton said to embrace it, because it's a great learning tool, especially for those students who love showing cattle or other animals.

She said there are many different areas to show in through this competition.

"Getting involved is a great tool to have just because the kids learn so much about teamwork and responsibilities," she said. "It's a really good opportunity for kids."