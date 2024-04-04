Stephen wins Athlete of the Week

MAROA (WCIA) — Makhiya Stephen is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Maroa-Forsyth senior runs the 100 meter hurdles, 4×100 meter relay, and 4×200 meter relay. During the indoor season, Stephen won the 60 meter hurdles title at the Top Times event last month. It is regarded as the State Indoor Track and Field Championships. With the passing of her grandfather over Spring Break, she was determined to take home the top spot.

“It was definitely a relief because I’ve been practicing for too long to not get first,” Stephen said. “It felt good. At the end you saw me jumping around and everything, it was just pure enjoyment and excitement.”

Makhiya is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl at the end of the school year. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next athlete of the week, we’d love to hear from you. Fill out the short nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//

