Stephen Weatherly glad to have opportunity for more playing time with Broncos

With several injuries to their edge rushers, the Broncos needed a boost at the position. So they acquired Stephen Weatherly from the Vikings for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Weatherly wasn’t playing much with Minnesota after signing with the club as a free agent in the offseason.

After he was limited to nine starts due to injury with the Panthers last year, Weatherly appeared in just 20 percent of Minnesota’s defensive snaps this season before the trade. He recorded nine total tackles with one for loss.

Weatherly is making a quick transition from a 4-3 defensive end in Minnesota to a 3-4 outside linebacker with Denver. He told reporters on Tuesday that he’s been meeting with position coach John Pagano to get him started and he wants to be a “sponge” when it comes to being around Von Miller.

But most of all Weatherly seems glad to have a chance for more playing time.

“[The trade] meant I was going to go somewhere and have another shot to prove I can do what it takes to play in this league,” Weatherly said, via Kyle Newman of The Denver Post.

Denver has acquired Weatherly and linebacker Kenny Young via trade over the last several days. Head coach Vic Fangio said he’s not sure when either player will be ready for a game.

“They’re going to get a lot of extra meeting time, they’re going to have to do a lot of work at home with the iPads,” Fangio said. “It’s a lot of extra work, and it’s more mental than physical. We’ll give them as many extra reps in practice as we can. But it’s not an easy chore.”

