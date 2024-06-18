Stephen Tsai: There’s no reason to panic, recruiters

Worrywart sports fans have less to stress about in this new age of college recruiting.

Contrary to the beat-the-rush thinking of folks who buy discounted wrapping paper on Dec. 26 or begin checking off their holiday gift lists soon after Labor Day, there still are quality items available on Christmas Eve.

That is why the University of Hawaii men’s basketball coaches are calm as they build a roster with five scholarships left to fill. Or why the football Warriors are not panicking while three players are awaiting NCAA approval to play this coming season. Or why the UH baseball team did not fret when four pitchers entered the transfer portal.

The previous timelines have moved as recruiting has evolved.

Years ago, basketball coaches tried to allot their scholarships by the end of the spring recruiting period. But the loosening of transfer rules, the expanded pool of prospects, and players being allowed to profit from use of their name, image and likeness have changed the way schools recruit.

Ahead of the pandemic, basketball players who had not earned a bachelor’s degree needed to redshirt a year when transferring between Division I schools. Players now can transfer without sitting out a season at their next school, an amendment that has flooded the transfer portal.

But while there are more experienced players to recruit, the cost has escalated beyond a full scholarship. Nearly every prospect is seeking an NIL deal. And the negotiations, escalated because of lucrative NIL opportunities at power-conference schools, have added a layer in the recruiting process for mid-major programs such as UH’s. And that takes additional time to seal the deal.

Although the’Bows can’t compete in bidding wars against power-league schools, thanks to money-raising organizations such as the Rainbow Collective, they can offer reasonable NIL deals. Last season, the Rainbow Collective arranged an NIL deal for every UH men’s basketball starter.

During the spring semester, the’Bows secured two transfers—center Tanner Christensen from Utah Tech and point guard Marcus Green from Houston Christian—and are close to signing a power forward and wing. Christensen already has formed a partnership with the Rainbow Collective. The basketball’Bows’ goal would be to add players ahead of limited workouts in July. But there is enough cushion because UH’s fall semester does not begin until Aug. 26.

The football Warriors have contingency plans—and patience—if players are not cleared for this season. Last year, defensive tackle John Tuitupou participated in spring practice and the offseason training program while his appeal for an extra season was reviewed. He received approval two days ahead of the 2023 season opener against Vanderbilt.

Until several years ago, UH baseball coaches had to worry about how the Major League Baseball draft would affect the’Bows’ roster. Would recent high school graduates choose pro ball over college ? Would UH juniors, with negotiating leverage, turn down a pro offer to return for a final NCAA season ? Now the’Bows also have to factor players entering the transfer portal.

Soon after the conclusion of the 2024 season, UH pitchers Harrison Bodendorf, Alex Giroux, Hunter Gotschall and Brayden Marx entered the portal. But knowing that the portal goes in both directions, the’Bows received commitments from three pitchers—Christian Gonzalez (Cal State Fullerton ), Max Jones (San Francisco ) and Freddy Rodriguez (Cal Poly )—as well as junior college right-hander Hekili Robello (Santa Rosa ). Middle infielders Taylor Takata (Orange Coast College ) and Tate Shimao (Cal Poly ) were signed to either replace graduates Stone Miyao and Jake Tsukada at second or as insurance if shortstop Jordan Donahue is drafted.

Recruiting has always been about basic supply and demand. But with a ample pool of available players, there no longer is a demand to rush.