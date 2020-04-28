Stephen Sullivan didn’t believe it was Seahawks GM John Schneider on the telephone

The day of the NFL Draft is special indeed: that constant nervousness complimented by anxiously looking down at your phone, waiting for it to ring with every passing pick throughout the course of the three-day draft.

And just when LSU tight end/wide receiver Stephen Sullivan thought the clock had run out, the Seahawks swept in, quite literally, and took him off the board with the 251st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Seattle traded back into the draft (releasing a 2021 sixth round pick) in order to get Sullivan.

The phone call between Sullivan and Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider will never be forgotten, likely for both of them:

"Coach don't play! Coach don't play!"

"I'm not playing I'm the Seahawks GM."

"Thank you coach! Let's get it coach! Let's get it!"

"OK man gonna get Coach Carroll on the line here for you."

A moment I will never forget! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/JiOcwUJsD4 — Stephen Sullivan (@SJS_10) April 28, 2020

The too-good-to-be-true type of feeling. It's safe to say that Sullivan is happy to be selected in the draft.

Sullivan arrived at LSU as a wide receiver before moving to tight end. He also played tight end at the Senior Bowl and had accepted that's where his NFL career was headed as well. And yet, now he'll transition back to receiver. He recorded 12 receptions for 130 yards in 2019.

Here's what our NFL Insider Joe Fann had to say on Sullivan after draft night:

The player: Sullivan is a wide receiver-turned-tight end-now turned wide receiver once again. Seattle shared that the LSU product will once again be a wideout. He's a 6-foot-5, 250-pound athlete who had limited production in college. He ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Story continues

Best-cases scenario: Assuming he stays at wide receiver, Sullivan could end up being as productive as a big-slot guy, capable of stretching defenses up the seams.

Who it impacts on the roster: Seattle traded a 2021 sixth-rounder in order to get Sullivan, indicating they didn't want to risk losing him in undrafted free agency. As a "tweener," he could potentially steal a roster spot from a wide receiver or a tight end.

Biggest question: What is Sullivan's true ceiling? His flashes of production have been limited, and Seattle is again betting on itself to tap into a skill set that no coaching staff has been able to do thus far. That said, the size and athleticism provides intriguing clay to mold.

Stephen Sullivan didnt believe it was Seahawks GM John Schneider on the telephone originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest