Stephen Strasburg ejected from Nats game on his day off — while sitting in the stands

This has to be a first.

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg got tossed from Thursday’s game against the New York Mets. He was sitting in the stands. On his day off.

Wait, what?

The incident occurred with two outs in the bottom of the third inning and the bases loaded as Mets slugger Pete Alonso was at-bat. Strasburg appeared to argue balls and strikes from the stands — standard behavior that generally doesn’t get a fan kicked out of a game.

But this wasn’t a standard situation, nor a standard fan. And home-plate umpire Carlos Torres wasn’t having it.

Torres ejected Strasburg, who politely obliged. Strasburg, sporting shorts, a T-shirt and a mask, promptly got up from his seat and exited the stands.

Stephen Strasburg was thrown out of the game while in the stands. pic.twitter.com/2u3Z0mmK2L — SNY (@SNYtv) August 13, 2020

Notice the hat tip on his way out.

Austin Voth proceeded to strike Alonso out to end the inning, but the Mets went on to an 8-2 victory.

Rough start for Strasburg

Strasburg’s not off to a great start in this most bizarre of baseball seasons. In his only 2020 start, the World Series MVP gave up five earned runs to the Baltimore Orioles in a game that was ultimately suspended because of a tarp mishap during a rain delay.

Now he’s getting tossed on his day off.

There will be better days ahead.

