Stephen A. Smith's emotional reaction to Dak Prescott injury, contract status

Stephen A. Smith's impassioned reaction to Dak Prescott injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dak Prescott's serious ankle injury during Sunday's game against the New York Giants sent shockwaves throughout the NFL.

A tough scene, Cowboys and Giants players showed support for Prescott as he was carted off the field. On social media, many others inside and out of the football community paid tribute to the talented quarterback. Among them was ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith.

The "First Take" host has long been known as someone who would jump at the opportunity to troll the Cowboys, but this was not the time nor the place for that. Seeing the injury, he was devastated and hoped for the best for Prescott.

“Obviously this is ain’t a time to joke around about the Cowboys. We all know I was ready to roast them because I thought they had a shot of losing this game against the Giants but that don’t even matter now," Smith said in a video posted to Twitter. "We just saw what happened to Dak Prescott, that ankle completely turned. I can’t imagine him recovering from this, that’s just as nasty as it gets."

“My heart goes out to him, I’m wishing him nothing but the best, obviously a speedy recovery, the whole bit," Smith said.

My heart goes out to @dak. pic.twitter.com/uh3Fs5pXLz — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 11, 2020

In addition to offering words of support, Smith also took time to address why he had been so adamant that Prescott deserved a long-term contract prior to the start of the season.

The fifth-year pro and his team had been in back-and-forth negotiations for most of the year as they tried to come to terms on an extension. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Prescott could not reach an agreement, leading to the quarterback being franchised tagged.

While Prescott is making $31.4 million in 2020, his future is still uncertain. With the injury set to potentially have a major impact on that, Smith was left frustrated that the quarterback may not get the long-term money he deserves despite proving his worth over the years.

“This is what I was talking about when I wanted him to get his money. That long-term deal that somehow, someway couldn’t be worked out," Smith said. "Time and time and time again he was called upon to prove himself even though he had been proving himself years ago."

“And now, yeah he got his money for this season, but what about his future? This is exactly what I feared," Smith said.

In the end, Smith's emotions showed that Prescott's injury goes beyond rooting interest. No one ever wants to see a player get injured, and the ESPN personality now hopes that Prescott will soon be back on the field shining soon.

"Damn, get better well soon Dak, wishing you nothing but the best bro," Smith said. "It’s not a good day.”