Stephen A. Smith wants to see Deion Sanders take the Texas A&M job

As soon as Texas A&M fired head football coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, a flurry of names popped up as potential candidates. Some of them include Kliff Kingsbury, Mike Elko, Dan Lanning and plenty of others.

During Monday’s edition of “Get Up,” ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith advocated for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders to take the vacant Texas A&M job:

“Deion Sanders in the SEC with that vault that they have available to them, with them hogs that he could recruit? Because he doesn’t have them at Colorado, and he ain’t going to get them. I don’t think they’ll do it. Texas A&M, Prime Time Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen.”

It would be a shocking turn of events as Coach Prime has been in Boulder for less than one year, but nobody really thought much of Smith’s comments on social media. With Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter all likely staying in Boulder for another season, it wouldn’t make much sense for Coach Prime to leave now.

Coach Prime has stated time and time again that he is happy at Colorado, although the recent losing skid has certainly been difficult.

"Primetime Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen."@stephenasmith is calling for Deion Sanders to take Jimbo Fisher's place as HC for Texas A&M 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZYKW1XmGcy — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 13, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire