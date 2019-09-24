Stephen A. Smith wants Jay Gruden fired after embarrassing MNF loss

At least one loud national voice - ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith - says that it is time for the Washington Redskins to part with Jay Gruden.

After Monday night's abysmal loss to the Chicago Bears, Smith dug into Gruden and the team. Washington's performance on the national stage was the final nail in the coffin for Smith to go off on one of his signature rants on ESPN's 'First Take' Tuesday morning.

"The end for Jay Gruden has arrived. He has to go," Smith said. "It needs to be before the season is over. Simply because you've been around long enough. You've been irrelevant long enough."

The Redskins 31-15 loss drops the team to 0-3 to start the 2019 season. All three of their losses to playoff teams from the year prior. Naturally, any coach on an 0-3 team and that performance at home, barring extraordinary circumstances, would be on the hot seat.

One of the only obstacles to dismissing Gruden in the middle of the season is the Redskins' history of doing so. The last time a Redskins coach was fired during the year was Norv Turner in Week 13 of 2000.

"Who you are, what got you there, what is it about you that made you get the head coaching job," Smith continued on during the show. "Supposedly he was an offensive coordinator and knew what he was doing. I tend to believe it was his last name."

Prior to his six-year tenure in Washington, Gruden was an offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. In his last year with the Bengals, he helped their offense produce the sixth-highest scoring team in the league.

That hasn't translated in Washington. He sits at a 35-47-1 head coaching mark with one playoff appearance.

Smith doesn't question Gruden on everything and still believes that Gruden can still be a coordinator. He just doesn't have what it takes to be a head coach.

