Stephen A. Smith tells Grizzlies to show Andre Iguodala some respect

There's never a dull moment in the NBA.

In the late hours Monday night, a social media war of words (and emojis) was unleashed by Memphis Grizzlies guards Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant, of which former Warrior Andre Iguodala was the subject. Iguodala, who is currently a member of the Grizzlies, has not played for them this season, nor does he intend to. That hasn't sat well with his current teammates.

After Memphis beat the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, Brooks was asked about the constant trade rumors surrounding Iguodala, and didn't hold back in calling out the former Finals MVP.

"A guy that's on our team that doesn't want to be on our team, I can't wait till we find a way to trade him so we can play him and we can show him really what Memphis is about," Brooks told The Commercial Appeal's Mark Giannotto. When Morant saw those comments circulated on Twitter, he amplified them with an emoji of support.

That wasn't the end of it, though. A rebuttal would be issued by one of Iguodala's former teammates and closest friends, none other than two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry.

It appears Steph Curry has a message for Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks... pic.twitter.com/GgPfGypmzT — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 4, 2020

Fitting with his playing style, Morant didn't back down.

Like I said, never a dull moment. The back-and-forth between the current and former members of Golden State and Memphis was a hot topic on the morning talk shows, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thought the young Grizzlies were not only out of line, but operating without accurate information.

"I love Ja Morant," Smith said on Tuesday's episode of "First Take." "I'm a fan. Dillon Brooks can ball, I like him a lot. But they need to do their homework. According to what I have been told, the Grizzlies have never met with Andre Iguodala, they've never called him, and on top of it all, they virtually made it clear that when they acquired him, it was to use him as an asset that would be moved later on down the road. So what's the problem?"

Show some damn respect for Andre Iguodala! pic.twitter.com/vhxC0lrSvd — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 5, 2020

"I agree completely with Steph Curry," Smith continued, "who posted a picture of Andre Iguodala holding a championship trophy. Excuse me, Memphis Grizzlies. I appreciate what I'm seeing from y'all, but y'all ain't on that level. Iggy has been there, he has done it, he is a veteran in this league and he's class personified. Show some damn respect, because he deserves it."

You have to appreciate Morant and Brooks assimilating so well into Memphis' "grit and grind" personality, and they've both been tremendous in leading the surprising Grizzlies into playoff positioning. It's easy to understand why they'd be frustrated with Iguodala, but as Smith suggested, perhaps their ire should be directed somewhere else.

Stephen A. Smith tells Grizzlies to show Andre Iguodala some respect