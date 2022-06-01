Stephen A. Smith: Stephen Curry will win more rings than LeBron

Although LeBron James is considered by many to be one of the top five or even three greatest players in NBA history, there are also many others who rank him a bit lower than the top five.

Why? James has won four NBA championships, but he has also lost six times in the Finals.

One of his biggest rivals, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, has three rings, and now that he is about to appear in the championship series for the sixth time, he could capture his fourth ring within the next few weeks.

One prominent media personality feels that Curry will end his career with an edge over James in that category.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Not only are Stephen Curry and the Warriors favored to win the upcoming Finals, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes that the Dubs will win another title in at least the next two years. “‘I’m willing to say the Golden State Warriors are winning two of the next three titles,’ said Smith. ‘I believe Steph Curry will eclipse LeBron James and capture five championships in his career, while LeBron is still stuck on four.'”

As of now, Curry’s record in the NBA Finals is 3-2, which is not too shabby.

Many thought James would have a chance to add to his hardware collection this year, but his Los Angeles Lakers collapsed around him and missed the playoffs, despite an outstanding individual season from him.

With new head coach Darvin Ham in place, it remains to be seen what roster moves L.A. makes in order to return to elite status next season.

