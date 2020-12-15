Stephen A. Smith senses disaster in Kyrie Irving, Nets’ future

Apparently, Kyrie Irving’s conversation with New York media on Monday wasn’t enough for ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. On ESPN’s First Take, Smith was once again critical of Irving’s relationship with the media — calling out Kevin Durant in the process, as well. While Smith believes the Nets can contend for a title, he also thinks “disaster is in their wake” because of Brooklyn’s stars.

“Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are relatively sensitive dudes when it really, really comes to the media, some of the things the media may have to say and things of that nature,” Smith said. “And you choose the media capital of the world? In Brooklyn, it’s not just about basketball. It’s about the things you’re saying, it’s about the things you do, it’s how you project yourself — the imagery that comes with it. Putting yourself in this line of fire you — yeah, you’re going to get fined all the time and all of this stuff for calling the media pee-ons and stuff like that — you’re just asking for trouble, and you’re asking to be distracted. Neither of them have the patience to be distracted by anybody.”

Smith continued: