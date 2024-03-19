Stephen A. Smith sees Texas A&M Basketball going the distance in the NCAA Tournament

If you thought only Aggies fans were high on Texas A&M Basketball to make some noise in the NCAA Tournament starting this week, think again!

On Monday, during a segment on ESPN’s First Take, the loquacious and entertaining Stephen A. Smith shocked his co-host, NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, when selecting their teams to reach the final four. While Sharpe went chalk (picking all No. 1 seeds), Smith countered by selecting 9-seed Texas A&M to make it all the way to Phoenix, Arizona.

Texas A&M’s road to the tournament has been a rocky one, going through the ebbs and flows ranging from a five-game losing streak in conference play to completely flipping the script to finish the season on a five-game winning streak, including a critical win over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament.

While it seems far-fetched on paper, the Aggies have proven that they play with anyone throughout the season, defeating Iowa State and Tennessee, sweeping Kentucky, and going toe-to-toe with the No. 1-seeded Houston Cougars inside the Toyota Center. So, while nearly everyone, including most Texas A&M fans, will disregard Smith’s prediction, anything can happen in March.

Stephen A. Smith knows ball pic.twitter.com/2cNAhbuBnb — Luke Evangelist (@lukeevangelist_) March 18, 2024

However, on Friday night, the Aggies must get past a tough Nebraska team led by sensational senior point guard Keisei Tominaga in Memphis, Tennessee. If A&M can get past the Cornhuskers, they’ll more than likely face Houston in what could be an epic rematch in the Round of 32.

