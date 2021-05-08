Stephen A. Smith says Washington is 'perfect landing spot' for Aaron Rodgers

Stephen A. says WFT is 'perfect landing spot' for Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

If Aaron Rodgers gets his presumed wish and gets traded by the Green Bay Packers, the team fortunate enough to get him will immediately become Super Bowl contenders.

The Washington Football Team has been a popular landing spot for fans and even players like Richard Sherman to imagine Rodgers ending up with. That movement may be picking up a bit more steam too, as ESPN's Stephen A. Smith described Washington as a "perfect" spot for the three-time MVP.

"The Washington Football Team, you need a name, get a name," Smith said. "But outside of that, I am going to tell you, this might be the perfect landing spot."

Smith went on to name all of Washington's young weapons Rodgers could use, such as Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gibson, Logan Thomas and J.D. McKissic, but his main reasons for why he'd like the fit is Washington's defense and the sorry state of the NFC East entering 2021.

"Their defense is big time," Smith said. "They're in the 'NFC Least,' so by default, the fact that Aaron Rodgers would even be in the division would guarantee them a division title. If Aaron Rodgers signed his name on the dotted line to be a member of the Washington Football Team today, within the hour, it would be a foregone conclusion that Dallas ain't winning the division."

Rodgers is still very much a member of the Packers and the organization has not shown any intentions of trading him, even if he holds out during the preseason and into the regular season. Few teams have shown an interest in acquiring Rodgers yet, as well, and Washington is not yet one of them.

For now, Ron Rivera's bunch can go forward with what should be an elite defense next season and a reloaded offense with more weapons and a veteran presence to lead the way in Ryan Fitzpatrick.