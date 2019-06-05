Stephen A. Smith says Kyrie Irving has 'given every indication to Nets' he wants to sign with them originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

NBA free agency still is more than three weeks away, but the rumors already are flying.

One of the premier free agents when June 30 finally arrives will, of course, be Kyrie Irving. Reports have pointed to the Knicks, Lakers, and Nets as the star guard's most probable destinations if he moves on from the Celtics.

Mark ESPN's Stephen A. Smith down as a believer that Irving will end up in Brooklyn. Tuesday on "First Take," Smith said Irving has "given every indication to the Brooklyn Nets that that is where he wants to go. Not the New York Knicks."

Kyrie is planning on committing to the Nets

Smith's comments don't come as a huge surprise as the Nets reportedly are interested in pairing Irving with D'Angelo Russell or even Anthony Davis. Plus, Smith stated last month that Irving's camp wanted him to "look heavily" at Brooklyn in free agency.

Still, the rumors likely have C's fans shaking their heads as Irving indicated prior to the 2018-19 season that he was committed to re-signing with Boston.

