Stephen A. Smith says Kevin Durant made a mistake coming to Brooklyn: ‘Kyrie Irving betrayed you!’

The Brooklyn Nets weren’t in the same class as the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, losing by double-digits on their home floor, and Stephen A. Smith eviscerated the team in a fiery segment the next day on ESPN’s First Take.

The Nets were billed as a superteam and an NBA Finals favorite before the season started, but with James Harden struggling to rediscover his MVP form, and with Kyrie Irving out indefinitely over his vaccination stance, Smith believes that Kevin Durant has “no help” and made a mistake by going to Brooklyn over joining the Knicks.

First, Smith called out James Harden, who Smith says needs to get his “act together.”

“Kevin Durant, I’m sad for you, bro. You all alone. You have no help. And more importantly than anything else, you made the wrong decision by going to Brooklyn. And I’m not talking about this as a Knick fan… Kevin Durant made the wrong decision by going to (Brooklyn), and he’s going to rue the day that he did that. Let’s analyze why that is, because you’ve got a guy in James Harden – not first year, this is his second year in a row. Mad love for James Harden, you’ve got to get your act together, bro. You ain’t James Harden right now. Averaging 19 points per game, you sitting there struggling from the field. You had 24 points last night, it was the meaningless 24 points that I’ve ever seen from the career of James Harden. You are a superstar, and you are not looking like one.”

"Kevin Durant, I'm sad for you bro. … You have no help. And more importantly than anything else, you made the wrong decision by going to Brooklyn. … KYRIE IRVING BETRAYED YOU!"@stephenasmith LOST IT 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/gjw5tAZVcO — First Take (@FirstTake) November 17, 2021

Smith then moved on to the Kyrie Irving situation, which he calls a “disgrace.” Smith went as far to say that he hopes the Nets cut Irving over his unwillingness to become eligible to play.

“KD, you made the wrong decision bro, and here’s why: Because you trusted Kyrie. Kyrie Irving betrayed you. Flat out betrayed you. Left you hanging! And while you’re sitting up there getting your (expletive) kicked last night… Steph Curry sitting there shimmying and joking around, laughing on the court, they were cheering for Steph Curry in Brooklyn! From opening tap, they were chanting MVP in the Barclays Center, and it wasn’t for the dude averaging 28.9 points a game for the Brooklyn Nets, it was for Steph Curry. And then you juxtapose Steph Curry compared to Kyrie Irving, and what do you have? You’ve got Kyrie Irving who is a showstopper. Kyrie Irving who is a superstar talent. He is box office, and can’t be trusted. I actually hope Kyrie Irving gets cut. I mean this is a disgrace to sit up there and watch this team last night look like straight garbage… Every respectable team you go up against waxes y’all behind. And why? Because KD don’t have no help. You’re left there all alone. You don’t have a culture. You don’t even have a damn fanbase.”

