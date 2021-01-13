NBA rumors: Stephen A. Smith says James Harden is looking for a move to the Sixers

Stephen A. says James Harden is pushing for Sixers deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As James Harden puts the full-court press on the Rockets to get out of Houston, it appears that he may be looking for a one-ticket to Philadelphia.

On ESPN's First Take this morning, Stephen A. Smith claims that Harden would welcome a trade to the Sixers:

"The bottom line is James Harden wants out. He wants out by any means necessary. He wants to go to Philly from what I'm being told even more so than Brooklyn."

Here's the clip via First Take... 🎥 Harden wants to come to the Sixers over the Nets... pic.twitter.com/QRwRFjruyQ — Rob Hodge (@RobHodge_) January 13, 2021

Following a Herculean effort from Joel Embiid last night where he dropped 45 points, it's understandable that the Sixers might want more offensive firepower from the perimeter to complete the big man. There are few, if any, guys in the league who could do that better than Harden.