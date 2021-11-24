Stephen A. Smith says 'You didn't mess with MJ.' Reggie Miller would like a word.

On Tuesday's edition of First Take, Stephen A. Smith talked about the fear (or lack thereof) that LeBron James instills in opponents. He drew comparisons to Michael Jordan.

"You didn't mess with MJ," Smith said. "You didn't come at MJ. You didn't do stuff like that. You wondered what you were going to do about this. With LeBron, you believe you can take him. You believe he can be had."

"In my estimation, from the people that I've spoken to covering the league, [LeBron] has never been feared. ... With LeBron, you believe you can take him. You believe he can be had."



Reggie Miller would like a word.

Remember 1993? The pair got into it after Miller bumped into Jordan during a February game in Indianapolis. Things quickly escalated.

“This is probably my all-time favorite MJ story," Miller told Dan Patrick in 2018. He and I were going at it. This was in Market Square Arena — my building, our building, the Pacers building — this happened in the first quarter, maybe the second quarter. We get tangled up and we start throwing blows at one another. We both start fighting, we both throw blows. How do I get tossed out in my building and he goes on to score 45? I get thrown out of my building in Indiana and Black Jesus, the golden boy, who was obviously the No. 1 draw — and I get it, everyone came to see him — but how do I get thrown out?”

Miller joked that the referees were trying to protect Jordan.

"I think those three officials needed to be fined and or suspended," he said. "They huddled up and said, ‘We can’t throw Michael Jordan out. They’re all here to see him, and I kind of want to see him too. Let’s throw out Miller. He’s only a fourth-year player. 31, you’re gone! To the showers!’"

Fans were quick to remember the moment.

Reggie miller kicked Jordan & Kobe ass…so did Chris childs….Vernon Maxwell didn't fear Jordan….joe dumars didnt fear Jordan…the only reason why people may have feared Jordan back in the day is because players didn't have the skill set….until grant hill a.i. penny & Kobe came

