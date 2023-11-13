Stephen A. Smith says Aggies should hire Deion Sanders, bring Prime Time to Texas A&M

Should Deion Sanders jump the Colorado ship and take Prime Time to the Lone Star State?

Stephen A. Smith thinks Sanders, in just his first season with the Buffaloes, should take the head coaching job at Texas A&M. The Aggies athletic department fired Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, giving him an historic buyout of $77 million after going 5-7 last year and 6-4 so far this season.

"Deion Sanders in the SEC with that vault that they have available to them, with them hogs that he could recruit, 'cause he doesn't have them at Colorado and he ain't gonna get 'em," Smith said Monday on ESPN's "Get Up" morning show. "... I don't think they'll do it, but Texas A&M, Prime Time Deion Sanders in the SEC, that needs to happen."

Sanders is 4-6 with two more games left in his first season at the helm of the Buffaloes. The team would need to win both to become bowl eligible.

"Primetime Deion Sanders in the SEC? That needs to happen."@stephenasmith is calling for Deion Sanders to take Jimbo Fisher's place as HC for Texas A&M 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZYKW1XmGcy — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 13, 2023

Colorado was ranked as high as No. 19 in the US LBM Coaches Poll after winning their first three games, including the season opener on the road against College Football Playoff runner-up TCU. Sanders joined the program in December after spending three seasons at Jackson State where he led the Tigers to back-to-back conference championships.

On Saturday, Sanders apologized to the Colorado fan base after losing 34-31 to Arizona in their home finale. The defeat extended their losing streak to four games.

A day after the loss, five-star Class of 2025 recruit Winston Watkins Jr. rescinded his verbal commitment from the Buffaloes, saying, "I have a lot of schools I want to make sure I’m still good with them because I don’t know if Prime will still be there when I get there."

USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg suggested Oregon's Dan Lanning and Florida State's Mike Norvell as possible candidates for the Texas A&M head coaching position.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stephen A. Smith says Deion Sanders should be new coach of Texas A&M