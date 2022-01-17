Stephen A. Smith ruthlessly trolls Dallas Cowboys after first round exit

Stephen A. Smith ruthlessly trolls Cowboys after first round exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Like most Washington Football Team fans, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is Dallas Cowboys hater. He’s been quite outspoken about his hatred of the Cowboys before, but took it to a whole new level this weekend.

Dallas, after posting their best season in recent memory, was defeated 23-17 at home by the San Francisco 49ers in the opening weekend of this year's NFL playoffs. The Cowboys’ loss was certainly a letdown for a team with Super Bowl aspirations after finishing 12-5 and winning the NFC East.

Smith took to Twitter mere moments after the final whistle to express his glee:

I TOLD Yâ€™ALL!!!!!!! ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/fGBDtaXJr8 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 17, 2022

Smith assuredly wasn’t the only one to revel in the Cowboys’ loss, as many sports pundits took note of Dallas’ less-than-stellar playoff track record of late. In fact, if you can believe it, the Washington Football Team has a higher playoff winning percentage (.250) than the Cowboys do (.231) over the last 25 years. Yikes.

But Smith’s rant didn’t end with the original video. He continued into Monday, sporting a cowboy hat during his show First Take on ESPN:

HOWDY ON THIS SPECIAL DAY ðŸ¤ pic.twitter.com/M09moWPe5y — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 17, 2022

Those previous two videos were mostly Smith just expressing his own happiness at Dallas’ demise this season. However, he took it to the next level on First Take on Monday, with former Cowboy Michael Irvin as his conversation partner.

Story continues

THIS FRANCHISE is a DAMN DISGRACE! pic.twitter.com/NIQW1KXRuc — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 17, 2022

“Every single layer of the Dallas Cowboys that you can point to, I can sit up here and say they all messed up,” Smith said. “This franchise is an utter disgrace.”

With San Francisco’s win, they will move on to play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round next Saturday. Meanwhile, all NFC East teams’ seasons are over with both Dallas and Philadelphia both losing in the first round.