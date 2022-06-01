Stephen A. Smith rips Kyrie Irving for Boston exit, Nets chaos

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has wasted no time in talking about Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, making a point to compare their controversial exits from previous organizations.

Smith, alongside Kendrick Perkins and JJ Redick, discussed the circumstances surrounding the players, their relationships with front offices and the organizations they’ve been a part of.

Smith opened his thoughts on Durant with the word “indictment.” He continued to call Durant’s departure from the Thunder to the Warriors, “the weakest move ever done by a superstar.”

Smith’s feelings on Durant joining the Nets are more neutral.

Even though Irving has also moved around league just as much as Durant, Smith ignores his past to focus on his effect on the Nets organization.

“He goes to Brooklyn and barely plays, and he barely plays and is one piece of drama after another. At the expense of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets organization, that’s why I say Kyrie Irving is the one who looks worse.”