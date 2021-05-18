Stephen A. Smith rips Gordon Hayward for not returning from injury sooner

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stephen A. Smith rips Hayward for not returning from injury sooner originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Gordon Hayward has been ruled out of the Charlotte Hornets' NBA play-in tournament game Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith isn't impressed with the situation.

Hayward suffered a right foot sprain in early April against the Pacers. Charlotte said he would be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, Hayward won't be available for Charlotte's must-win game. The Hornets need to beat the Pacers and then also defeat the loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game to clinch the No. 8 seed in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Forsberg: Can Jayson Tatum carry the Celtics into the playoffs?

Smith gave a passionate take on Hayward's lack of availability during Tuesday morning's episode of "First Take" on ESPN.

“What the hell is going on, Gordon Hayward? What the hell is going on? He’s been out for a while. Injured, really? Really,” Smith said. “Listen, I’m being told that you’ve got a lot of people in Charlotte who believe he can go. What’s up? You’ve got the money. You’ve got the bag. It ain’t like you’re approaching free agency, bro.

"This team has collapsed over the last 10 games without Gordon Hayward. He’s important to them. Missing these damn games. What’s up? I mean, damn, what’s up? LaMelo’s back, with the broken wrist and all. How the hell’s a sprained foot keep you out this long? I’m just saying. It’s something that needed to be said, dammit.”

Hayward missed 38 of the Hornets' 72 regular season games. His absence is a big deal for Charlotte, a team that really benefits from his scoring, playmaking, playoff experience and defensive versatility. 

The 31-year-old veteran averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.

Unless the Hornets can defy the odds, win two play-in matchups and get into the playoffs, we probably won't see Hayward in a real game for Charlotte until October.

Recommended Stories

  • NBA betting: The 5 trends you need to know for the play-in tournament

    The NBA will hold its first-ever play-in tournament this week, and one of the games features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

  • Celtics' Jayson Tatum responds to critics of his leadership style

    Here's what Celtics star Jayson Tatum had to say in response to criticism about how he carries himself on the court.

  • Report: Pacers' Caris LeVert to miss play-in game vs. Hornets for NBA's COVID-19 protocols

    Caris LeVert won't be available for Tuesday's elimination game against Charlotte.

  • Patriots waive Najee Toran

    The Patriots had eight players opt out of the 2020 season. Only four — linebacker Dont'a Hightower, running back Brandon Bolden, tight end Matt LaCosse and fullback Danny Vitale — are coming back to the team in 2021. Offensive lineman Najee Toran became the latest to depart New England. The Patriots waived Toran on Tuesday, [more]

  • Suns’ Monty Williams wins Coach of the Year from fellow coaches

    The media still votes on a Coach of the Year that is more widely recognized as the top coaching honor.

  • MLB betting: 2 players from 1 team are getting nearly 80% of AL MVP money

    One of the worst teams in the American League has two players attracting a huge portion of the betting handle for AL MVP.

  • Kenny Mayne: I'm leaving ESPN. You know that, but here's the story in my own words

    Kenny Mayne is calling it an ESPN career this month after 27 years. The longtime "SportsCenter" anchor is going out as unpredictable as ever.

  • NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Tuesday, May 18th | Russell Westbrook

    Tuesday marks the beginning of the NBA postseason with the first round of the play-in tournament. Let’s look at the two-game main slate and discuss the top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo lineups. Don’t forget to head over to the Awesemo NBA DFS home page for more great written daily fantasy basketball […] The post NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Tuesday, May 18th | Russell Westbrook appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • Addison Rae shared a steamy kiss with her 'He's All That' costar at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

    Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan are costars in the gender-swapped Netflix reboot of "She's All That," titled "He's All That."

  • LeVert to miss Pacers' play-in game against Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The short-handed Indiana Pacers will be down at least one more player for Tuesday night's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets after forward Caris LeVert entered the league's health and safety protocol. Team officials made the announcement about five hours before tipoff and a day after coach Nate Bjorkgren said LeVert was feeling better and was expected to play after missing the second half of Sunday's victory over Toronto with a migraine headache. LeVert had surgery earlier this year to remove a cancerous growth in his kidney after being acquired in a January trade with Brooklyn and Bjorkgren said he could not confirm whether LeVert would be required to miss 10 to 14 days.

  • Hornets vs. Pacers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

    After a string of de facto must-win games, the Hornets meet the Pacers in the first play-in game with the loser's season coming to a close.

  • NBA rumors: Kyle Lowry's answer on future hints at next stop

    Kyle Lowry said Tuesday wants to make his last few years in the NBA count - and made it sound like Philadelphia could be the right place to do it. By Adam Hermann

  • LOOK: Justin Fields predicts his rookie Madden rating

    Former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a stab at predicting his rookie Madden rating.

  • Allyson Felix runs her fastest 400m in four years

    Allyson Felix ran her fastest 400m in four years in her first time racing the distance since 2019.

  • Belgians launch hunt for heavily armed soldier who threatened Covid virologist

    A national manhunt was launched on Tuesday in Belgium and the country’s most famous coronavirus expert forced into hiding after a soldier went on the run reportedly armed with a machine gun and a missile launcher stolen from a barracks. Local media reported that the man, a corporal who served in Afghanistan and had access to weapons because he was a shooting instructor, had links to far-right organisations and was on a terror watch list. The 46-year-old suspect, named only as Jurgen C, had previously made threats against Marc van Ranst, one of Belgium’s most high-profile virologists, who became famous during the pandemic. Mr van Ranst, who received three months of police protection after the initial threats, was taken to a police safehouse after the soldier’s girlfriend raised the alarm on Tuesday. She had found two farewell letters from her partner, in which said he no longer wanted to live “in such a society ruled by politicians and virologists” and that he would “join the resistance”. That discovery triggered a crisis meeting in Brussels with the national terror threat being raised to the highest level. Police across the country were warned that he had threatened to use his guns against the police and that he would not be taken alive. The heavily tattooed veteran of almost 20 years is considered extremely dangerous and is thought to have a bulletproof vest and pistol as well as the launcher and machine gun, which shoots armour-piercing ammunition. He took the weapons from his barracks where he was a shooting instructor until recently and had made threats against a series of people before his disappearance. Helicopters and armoured vehicles were used in the manhunt, which saw two other barracks closed in case the soldier’s threat to take on the “system” meant an attack on the military. Dutch police were also notified. His abandoned Audi was found at the edge of a forest in the region of Limburg in Flanders and checked by bomb-disposal units. The suspect’s home is in Dilsen-Stokkem, a municipality in the same province, which is close to the Dutch border. Special forces were combing the Hoge Kempen National Park, which has more than 12,000 hectares of pine forests and heathland on Tuesday night where the soldier is believed to be hiding out. Federal prosecutor Eric Van Duyse said: "It is feared that he intends to carry out a violent action, against himself or against other persons, but the correct possible targets are still unclear."

  • Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay lead favorites for 2021 NFL Coach of the Year

    Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay are among the favorites to win NFL Coach of the Year in 2021.

  • Pistons finish near the bottom but have reasons for optimism

    “Obviously, the optimism is not in the record, because the record stinks," Weaver said Monday. For over a decade now, the Pistons have been mired in mediocrity, rarely making the playoffs and exiting quickly whenever they did. Detroit began rebuilding in earnest in early 2020, moving on from Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson.

  • CBS Sports’ early 2022 NFL mock draft has five Ohio State players included in first round

    There are a whopping five Ohio State players in the latest 2022 NFL mock draft appearing in the first round. Here's who they are.

  • UFC 262 post-event facts: Charles Oliveira sets multiple records in title win

    The best facts and figures to come out of UFC 262, which saw Charles Oliveira make history with his title-winning TKO of Michael Chandler.

  • UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler to win lightweight title

    In a wild back-and-forth fight, Charles Oliveira survived a Michael Chandler onslaught to secure a knockout of his own.