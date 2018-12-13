Stephen A. Smith rings up 4 mistakes in a wildly inaccurate Chargers-Chiefs preview

Say it loud enough and … well, it still doesn’t make it true.

Stephen A. Smith quickly went 0-for-4 on ESPN’s “First Take” previewing Thursday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Stephen A. Smith went back in time to share a mistake filled scouting report for ‘Thursday Night Football.’ (Getty Images)

Smith wildly misses the mark

Smith gave his take to Max Kellerman and Tedy Bruschi on Thursday morning’s show, pointing out who he was looking forward to watching.

He highlighted Chiefs running back Spencer Ware, Chargers tight end Hunter Henry and Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson.

If that didn’t read right to you, it’s because it definitely was not. And it had his TV mates serving as live fact checkers.

Stephen A Smith's scouting report for #TNF has Hunter Henry and Derrick Johnson as a key matchup… Neither has played a snap for the Chargers or Chiefs all year 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1NyqfJY52G — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 13, 2018





Those faces, though.

Correcting Smith’s scouting report

There’s quite a few things to undo here.

We’re not sure why. Ware was officially ruled doubtful with a foot injury on Thursday afternoon. Kellerman, in some disbelief, reminded Smith of such.

2. “I’m also looking at the San Diego Chargers on offense.”

Maybe we got to the bottom of this: he’s watching game tape from prior seasons. That’s the only way you’re looking at the San Diego Chargers.

3. “And I’m thinking about Hunter Henry and the way that he’s played this year …”

Henry, who we should note is indeed a tight end for the Chargers, has been out all year with a torn right ACL.

4. ” … he’s going up against Derrick Johnson and I have to keep my eyes on that.”

Johnson was certainly a guy to keep an eye on.

From 2005 through 2017. He left the Chiefs in February, signed with the Oakland Raiders, and has since been released.

Twitter appropriately roasts Smith

Smith’s misses were quick to hit Twitter, where obviously no one was going to let him hear the end of it.

Those looks again:

The look on Max & Bruschi's face pic.twitter.com/om7tTgIrTP — AM (@MottzThoughts) December 13, 2018





This is incredible…Stephen A. Smith’s 3 players to watch: 1. Spencer Ware (out tonight)

2. Hunter Henry (who has had a great season according to him lmao)

3. Derrick Johnson (not currently in NFL) https://t.co/uz8E4swx3R — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) December 13, 2018





1. Spencer Ware is out.

2. They’re not in San Diego anymore.

3. Hunter Henry hasn’t played all season.

4. Derrick Johnson isn’t on the Chiefs. You couldn't possibly get more wrong in a 30 second clip if you tried. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) December 13, 2018





Totally agree. Hunter Henry could be a huge x-factor for the Chargers tonight. 🥶 https://t.co/hJpSoe7Jsz — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 13, 2018





In just this short clip Stephen A. Smith: — Forgot Spencer Ware was out

— Called them San Diego Chargers

— Said he was looking forward to watching Hunter Henry, who hasn't played all year

— Said Henry was going up against Derrick Johnson, who is a free agent

— Broke Tedy Bruschi pic.twitter.com/wOaorAbBKY — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) December 13, 2018





That’s the face of a confused kid in Calculus III.

Smith took to Twitter himself to explain he was multi-tasking.

My Brother, it’s called a MISTAKE because I was think of Virgil Green, but mentioned Hunter because I was multi-tasking. That’s what happens when you’re doing a thousand things. But I don’t blame you if you told me to “Stay Off The Weeeeeeedddddddd.!” That was a brain-lock moment https://t.co/hhFfUmbhiu — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 13, 2018





And the Chargers even got in on the fun Thursday afternoon:

UPDATE: LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts and Lance Alworth are all OUT for tonight. #LACvsKC https://t.co/0nw4diFKB0 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 13, 2018





