Stephen A. Smith reveals his score prediction for Colorado-Colorado State

The entire sports world has its focus on Boulder, Colorado this weekend with head coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs looking to start the season 3-0. Both ESPN and Fox are broadcasting live from CU’s campus and special guests include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lil Wayne, Rob Gronkowski and others.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup between Colorado and Colorado State, ESPN’s “First Take” went live on Friday morning in front of a packed crowd at CU’s Business Field. Hosts Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and Shannon Sharpe all talked Buffs-Rams for some time and Coach Prime even made an appearance.

At the very end of the show, Smith was asked to give his score prediction for the 2023 Rocky Mountain Showdown. Smith, without hesitation, projected Colorado to win 40-10.

Colorado is currently favored by just over three touchdowns.

The views in Colorado are IMMACULATE 🤩 Got a stacked lineup today, let’s have some fun!@ShannonSharpe @MollyQerim @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/mBgbff8Qnz — First Take (@FirstTake) September 15, 2023

