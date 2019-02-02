Stephen A. Smith owes DeMarcus Cousins an apology, and he explains why originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Stop the presses. Stephen A. Smith needs to apologize for something.

Apparently, the First Take host didn't think there was anyway DeMarcus Cousins would make his Warriors debut before March or April.

Cousins, as you welll know, made his debut with the Warriors on Jan. 18. He has now played in six games with the Warriors.

"Boogie Cousins has fit in tremendously well," Smith said Friday on KNBR 680. "I certainly owe him an apology.

"I was told there's no way he can come back before March or early April from that Achilles tear. For him to be back as early as January 18th and for him to have performed as well as he's performed in the little minutes he has, it's a testament to him as a basketball player."

Wow. We certainly didn't expect to hear that from Stephen A.

In those six games, Cousins is averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 22.3 minutes.