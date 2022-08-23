Stephen A. Smith not optimistic about Patriots' chances of making NFL playoffs

Stephen A. Smith not optimistic on Patriots' chances of making playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots exceeded a lot of people's expectations last season by making the NFL playoffs despite an offseason of roster turnover and starting a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones.

The Patriots began the 2021 campaign 2-4, but then won seven consecutive games before faltering down the stretch with losses in three of the last four weeks. New England was even the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race at one point, and ultimately finished 10-7 as a wild card team.

Can the Patriots get back to the postseason in 2022?

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith didn't sound too optimistic about the Patriots' chances during Tuesday's episode of "First Take". He sees the entire AFC West division getting into the playoffs, which would result in no other non-division winners making it.

Check out his take in the video below:

Oddsmakers are in Smith's camp regarding the Patriots' chances of making the playoffs.

Here are the latest betting lines on the Patriots' postseason hopes, via PointsBet:

Patriots to make the playoffs: +150

Patriots to miss the playoffs: -180

The Patriots have a tough 2022 schedule, particularly late in the year when they play, starting in Week 13, the Buffalo Bills (twice), Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders to finish the regular season. They've also been installing a new offense throughout training camp, and the early returns haven't been great.

The AFC has improved quite a bit as well, primarily because of the star players who moved from NFC to AFC teams over the offseason, including two top 15 quarterbacks in Russell Wilson (Seahawks to Broncos) and Matt Ryan (Falcons to Colts).

It's hard to bet against the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick, but getting back to the postseason is definitely going to be a challenge, to say the least.