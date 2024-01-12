Stephen A. Smith: Nick Saban replacement at Alabama should be Colorado coach Deion Sanders

No shortage of names have cropped up among Alabama football's ongoing search to replace coach Nick Saban, which continues to dominate state, college football and national headlines.

As potential candidates names' pop up — and in some cases, are thrown out — one potential candidate who has been largely absent from discussions has a well-known relationship with Saban. Just, not on the football field.

Second-year Colorado coach and fellow Aflac spokesman Deion Sanders is generally not considered one of the top options to replace Saban. But that's exactly who ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thinks should take over the Crimson Tide job, as he relayed on Friday's episode of "First Take." In explaining his decision, Smith described Sanders as having a command and knowledge of the changing college football landscape (including the transfer portal and NIL deals).

"Go ahead and be happy in Boulder, Colorado. God bless you... I was there twice in my life and the only reason for that was him." pic.twitter.com/BDvvDbIvQc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2024

“The reason why I feel that way is because I’m thinking of today’s generation of players, catching the pulse of the players,” Smith said. “I’m thinking about NIL. I’m thinking about the transfer portal, which are obviously things that Nick Saban had some degree of a problem with."

Smith continued, saying recruiting prowess will be paramount to replacing Saban at Alabama. To his point, Saban never finished with a class ranked lower than fifth overall after his first recruiting cycle in 2007, which finished 12th overall. (That class, which came in 2018, produced the likes of Pat Surtain II, Jaylen Waddle, Josh Jobe and more future NFL players).

"Primetime" has enjoyed his own kind of recruiting success, pulling top-three transfer classes each of the last two cycles: No. 1 in 2023 and No. 3 in 2024. Sanders has also seen success recruiting the high school ranks, luring No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter to Jackson State in 2022 and five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton to Colorado in 2024.

(While Sanders' recruiting acumen is notable, his Year 1 product in Colorado left a lot to be desired: The Buffaloes began the season 3-0, including with a win over 2023 CFP runner-up TCU, before a 1-8 finish amid a 4-8 record overall).

Continued Smith:

"And then I'm thinking about Deion Sanders. He's got the top-ranked transfer class right now. This is the second year that he's pulled that off. So if you look at it from that perspective, the ability to recruit talent, I think if you're going to replace the greatness of a Nick Saban, it starts and ends first and foremost with being able to recruit. And you can't tell me if a big-time program like Alabama, somebody like 'Primetime' goes there, that you ain't going to have athletes that will not follow him."

Ryan Clark, who finished his career at LSU under Saban, then chimed in, saying it doesn't matter who replaces Saban at Alabama, as Crimson Tide fans won't be satisfied with anything other than what Saban was able to achieve in his 17 years in Tuscaloosa:

Ryan Clark -- who happens to be an LSU alum -- says that it doesn't matter who replaces Nick Saban and that nobody wants the Alabama job. pic.twitter.com/8Dx4uzJHXn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2024

Regardless of Smith and Clark's opinions on the position, it remains to be seen whom athletic director Greg Byrne ultimately hires to take over for Saban. Regardless of who that person may be, it is an unenviable position for anyone hoping to follow arguably the greatest college football coach of all time.

