Stephen A. Smith meticulously roasts Kyrie Irving for ‘not doing his job’

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has been one of Kyrie Irving’s chief critics throughout the season, and after Irving blasted the media on Twitter for what he believes is disrespectful and denigrating behavior, Smith unloaded on Irving, the player he calls the “most delusional athlete in American history.”

Smith catalogued several of the controversial decisions and statements Irving has made throughout his career, from leaving Boston after promising fans he would stay, to leaving Cleveland and later admitting he wronged LeBron James.

“When it comes to the game of professional basketball, all this is about is you not doing your job. You not fulfilling your obligation. An obligation you signed contractually on the dotted line to fulfill, and then you’ve repeatedly not fulfilled. That’s what this is about. It’s about selfishness, it’s about irresponsibility, it’s about being all about you at the expense of everybody else.”

