Stephen A. Smith: Mavericks could draft Bronny James to lure LeBron James

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, has been somewhat impressive during the NBA draft combine this week in Chicago.

His measurables, which include a 40.5-inch vertical leap, have been encouraging, and while he didn’t set the world on fire during scrimmages, he did do well during a couple of shooting drills.

Many have been speculating that the elder James could essentially make drafting his son a requirement for the Lakers to re-sign him, assuming he opts out of his contract this offseason.

But another team could snag the younger James in order to try to lure his father in free agency, and according to Stephen A. Smith, the Dallas Mavericks could be the team to do so.

A different team is interested in jumping the Lakers to draft Bronny pic.twitter.com/Gv0eLjyo80 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 14, 2024

“Bronny James may not make it to the Lakers’ second round pick,” said Smith. “Because if a team like the Dallas Mavericks could position themselves to get him in the second round, they’ll take him. Because LeBron said he wants to go where his son goes and if you’re the Dallas Mavericks and you got Kyrie, and you got Luka, and LeBron James is willing to come to big D, that might be the first time something is more popular than the Cowboys.”

Los Angeles has the No. 55 pick in next month’s draft, and it could also have the No. 17 pick if the New Orleans Pelicans elect to take its 2025 first-rounder instead of its first-rounder this year. The Anthony Davis trade in 2019 gave the Pelicans that option, and they have until June 1 to decide which first-rounder to take.

If the Lakers retain their 2024 first-rounder, it is unlikely they will use it on the younger James. They reportedly plan on dangling it, along with up to two future first-round picks, in order to upgrade their roster in one fell swoop.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire