Stephen A. Smith makes bold claim about Celtics vs. Raptors series after Game 2

Stephen A. Smith makes bold claim about Celtics-Raptors series after Game 2

The Toronto Raptors are facing an uphill battle in their Eastern Conference semifinals series versus the Boston Celtics.

Toronto held a 78-70 lead entering the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's Game 2, but was outscored by Boston 32-21 over the final 12 minutes. The C's escaped with a 102-99 victory to take a 2-0 series advantage.

The Raptors are the defending NBA champions, they are well coached and they have a deep roster of players who consistently give A-plus effort. But what are the chances that Toronto is actually able to win four of the next five games and advance to the Eastern Conference finals?

Well, according to Stephen A. Smith, this series is done.

I think its all over because of the different manner in which theyve lost both games," Smith said Wednesday on ESPN's "First Take" show. "Toronto forfeited a 31-13 lead in the first quarter of Game 1, gave up 39 points in that quarter, a quarter in which Jayson Tatum only scored two points. And they still ended up in a huge deficit that they had to climb out of and they were not able to do it.

"They came out like gangbusters in Game 2. They made sure that they didnt have to experience any kind of deficit and they still managed to lose that game. Jayson Tatum put on a show. Marcus Smart hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, he looked absolutely phenomenal.

"I cannot say enough about Bostons defense. Theyre No. 1 in points allowed, theyre No. 1 in 3-point field-goal percentage defensively. They really locked down, and Toronto has a real tough time dealing with them because they can get out on Torontos perimeter shooters, they can suffocate the lane, they have enough long and lanky athletes to really get out and defend.

"On the offensive end they can go one-on-one, they have a slew of perimeter shooters, and its very difficult for Toronto to defend them. If its a back-and-forth series, I think its a pick 'em, like I said. But the fact that Boston is up 2-0, do I see Toronto winning four of the next five games in order to win this series? Absolutely not. I think its over.

The Raptors had to win Game 2. The Celtics committed 17 turnovers and Kemba Walker struggled offensively for most of the game. Walker scored 17 points on 6-of-18 from the field (1-of-8 from 3-point range). Jaylen Brown also scored just 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

Toronto has been in this spot before.

The Raptors trailed 0-2 to the Milwaukee Bucks in the conference finals last season and won four straight to reach the NBA Finals. The difference now is Kawhi Leonard -- arguably the league's best player -- is playing for the Los Angeles Clippers and not Toronto. The Raptors don't have a superstar capable of taking over late in the fourth quarter without Leonard. The Celtics have at least two of those players -- Tatum and Walker.

The Celtics are in a strong position entering Thursday night's Game 3, and if history is any indication, the Raptors are in huge trouble. Boston has only lost one playoff series in its storied history after jumping out to a 2-0 lead.