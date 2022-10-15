Stephen A. Smith labels the Bills as the 2nd best team in NFL (video)

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, like many, hold the Bills as one of the best teams in the NFL. Currently he has them ranked as the No. 2 team in his power rankings.

On a recent episode of the morning program “First Take,” Smith did so despite some personal feelings being hurt.

Openly a Steelers fan, Smith admitted that the Bills beat up his favorite NFL team his week. The final was 38-3, so he’s not wrong.

“They treated the Steelers like they didn’t belong in the NFL,” Smith said.

Check out Smith’s full breakdown of his top-five teams in the league, plus his thoughts on the Bills, in the clip below:

