Stephen A. Smith: Jimmy Garoppolo safety 'nothing compared' to Dan Orlovsky's

Stephen A.: Jimmy G's safety 'nothing compared' to Orlovsky's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo joined an exclusive club of two with former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky on Sunday after stepping out of the end zone for a safety.

Garoppolo took just one step too far back in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, and that's exactly why ESPN's Stephen A. Smith doesn't believe the signal-caller's mistake is on the same level as Orlovsky's infamous play.

For a refresher, Orlovsky, who was with the Detroit Lions at the time, scrambled out of bounds in the end zone and didn't realize it as he was still looking to throw the ball.

"Props to you, because you instantly went on Twitter and you said 'Freedom,' right?" Smith told Orlovsky on ESPN's "First Take" on Monday.

"I just got news for you. Michael Irvin may feel that way. Hell, no, I don't feel that way. I don't feel that way at all. Hey, listen, that Jimmy Garoppolo stepping out of bounds was nothing compared to you stepping out of bounds. You do not have that freedom."

In Smith's eyes, Orlovsky's sustained out-of-bounds run was far more egregious than Garoppolo's lone step.

Additionally, Garoppolo stepping out of bounds in the end zone ended up being the best case scenario for the 49ers.

The 30-year-old would go on to throw a pick-six to Bradley Chubb, so giving up two points was the better outcome than giving up possibly seven.

Garoppolo can hang his head on that when comparing the mistake to Orlovsky's.

