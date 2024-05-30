Stephen A. Smith Issues Public Apology To Kyrie Irving: “I’m Sorry”

Stephen A. Smith has issued a public apology to Kyrie Irving for prior remarks critiquing the NBA star’s professional and personal conduct in recent years.

On Wednesday (May 29), the sports pundit dedicated a segment of his Stephen A. Smith Show to express his regret over addressing incidents involving Irving in a such a fervent tone. Smith’s issues with Irving’s behavior included the NBA champion’s refusal to be vaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic and him missing multiple games for reasons unrelated to injury.

“Kyrie Irving obviously has gone through so much,” the Queens native said of Irving’s string of controversies in recent years. “You look at those situations, you just found yourself saying, ‘Damn, this is a bad situation. It’s really bad,’ he added. “And Kyrie’s name was written all over it, and then he lost the sneaker deal and all he had was basketball.”

Stephen A. credited fellow sports analyst and close friend Kenny Smith with helping him see the error in approach while addressing news concerning Irving on ESPN First Take and elsewhere, as he was accused of being overly judgmental of the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

“It wasn’t until Kenny Smith placed that call to me that I had to look at myself differently,” the New York Times Bestseller admitted. “He reminded me of the numerous people that raised Kyrie, who also influenced me. When I talked about Kyrie in the fashion that I did, it wasn’t just a reflection on him, but also on them. When I looked at it that way, it gave me cause to pause.”

He continued to take accountability for his missteps regarding Irving, adding, ”I feel the way that I feel because I pride myself in being man enough to acknowledge when I’m wrong. If I think I’m wrong because, I think it’s rare, but I was wrong, and for Kenny Smith to tell me that, it hit home in a big way because we go back more than 30 years.”

Stephen A. Smith was one of Kyrie Irving’s most vocal critics in recent years, as he questioned the perennial all-star’s commitment to basketball and his judgement regarding interactions with the media and public at large. Kenny Smith, a longtime friend of Irving and his family, recently took Stephen A. to task for his own conduct while speaking out in Kyrie’s defense.

“At one time, Stephen A. was an advocate for having a battle with Kyrie Irving,” the former Houston Rockets guard said of his colleague. “I had to call Stephen. I’m like, this guy’s from my neighborhood. I named like six people and I said, ‘Stephen A., those people mentored you. They mentored him. So when you say something about him, you’re actually saying it about us.”

Kyrie Irving has experienced a resurgance during his time with the Dallas Mavericks, which aqcuired him from the Brooklyn Nets via trade during the 2022-23 NBA season. While the Mavericks would miss the playoffs after Irving’s arrival, he has become a leader both on and off the court, helping bring the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals, where they currently sit one victory away from a berth in the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

